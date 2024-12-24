Carmaker Toyota to build Lexus EV plant in China: Reports

Carmaker Toyota to build Lexus EV plant in China: Reports

TOKYO
Carmaker Toyota to build Lexus EV plant in China: Reports

Toyota plans to build an electric vehicle factory in Shanghai for its luxury Lexus brand, media reports said on Dec. 24, at a time when many foreign automakers are struggling in China.

The world's top-selling automaker aims to bring the factory online around 2027 and will operate it without a local partner, Japan's Nikkei business daily said, citing sources.

That would make it the first Japanese vehicle factory of its kind in China, according to the Nikkei.

Toyota declined to confirm the plan when contacted by AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said Toyota hoped that building the new plant would help it catch up in the Chinese market.

China overtook Japan as the biggest vehicle exporter last year, helped by its dominance in EVs, a sector where Japanese firms have lost ground by focusing on hybrid vehicles.

Honda and Nissan, Japan's number two and three automakers after Toyota, agreed on Monday to launch talks on a merger to help them strengthen their position on EVs and self-driving tech.

Citing "dramatic changes in the environment surrounding both companies and the automotive industry", Honda and Nissan said they plan to list a holding company in August 2026.

Lacklustre consumer spending and tough competition in several markets is making life hard for many automakers.

But Toyota's strategy to offer a range of vehicles, including hybrids, has paid off in markets such as the United States.

The planned Shanghai factory would mainly produce Lexus models, the Nikkei said, adding that Toyota mostly sells Japanese-made Lexus vehicles in China.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israels Yemen strikes

Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israel's Yemen strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israel's Yemen strikes

    Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israel's Yemen strikes

  2. Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

    Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

  3. Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

    Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

  4. Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

    Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

  5. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense
Recommended
Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct
Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold
Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding

Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding
Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD

Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD
Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek

Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek
Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head

Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head
Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion

Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion
WORLD Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israels Yemen strikes

Houthis threaten US targets in Middle East amid Israel's Yemen strikes

The Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi group threatened Tuesday to target U.S. interests in the Middle East if strikes on Yemen persist.
ECONOMY Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

The 2025 minimum wage in Türkiye marks a rise of 30% from the previous wage to 22,104 Turkish liras (about $628.3), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿