Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

BURSA
Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

Search and rescue units on Feb. 15 initiated efforts to locate six crew members onboard a cargo ship that sank in the Marmara Sea in the country’s northwest.

Teams were alerted to an emergency signal at 6:32 a.m. on Feb. 15 from the cargo ship "Batuhan A," a 69-meter cargo vessel that sunk off İmralı Island.

Authorities revealed that the vessel departed from Marmara Island's Badalan Port at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, intending to transport a load of 1,200 tons of marble powder to Gemlik Port.

After the signal with the ship was abruptly lost as of 7:12 a.m. on Feb. 15, the teams determined that the vessel succumbed to severe storms, taking on water and sinking, with efforts launched to locate the crew, all of whom are presumed to be Turkish citizens.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry stated that the search helicopter failed to take off due to the stormy conditions at sea, adding that units conducting searches from the sea reported spotting an empty lifeboat.

The sunken ship is linked to a maritime company in Balıkesir's Bandırma district, local media reported, noting that the owner of the company is believed to have been onboard the vessel, while his sibling participated in the search and rescue efforts in the Karacabey Kurşunlu region.

Reports also unveiled that the same ship had run aground off the coast of Çanakkale three years ago, and its crew were rescued after a two-day rescue operation.

sinks, Bursa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Restoration in Grand Bazaar causes backlash

Restoration in Grand Bazaar causes backlash
Controversy swirls as Istanbul University opens to visitors

Controversy swirls as Istanbul University opens to visitors
Heavy downpour prompts school closures in Şanlıurfa

Heavy downpour prompts school closures in Şanlıurfa
Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras

Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras
Worlds tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year

World's tallest man holds title for 15th consecutive year
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿