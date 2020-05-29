Caravan tourism gets a boost during pandemic

  May 29 2020

ANKARA
Vacationers who avoid being in crowded environments due to the coronavirus pandemic are preferring caravanning, an official of the National Camping and Caravanning Federation said on May 28. 

Leyla Özdağ, CEO of Turkey’s only authorized caravan tourism federation, spoke to Anadolu Agency about the increasing demand for camping and caravans.

“COVID-19 has increased the demand for caravan tourism immoderately," she said.

Caravan, a purpose-built vehicle used for traveling, leisure and accommodation, is a unique tourism product that promotes small group tours even in destinations that lack adequate hotel accommodation.

Özdağ said the number of camping spots is decreasing by the day since 1990, and in order to develop camping and caravan tourism, the country should improve standards of trailer camps and campsites.

Turkey, she added, had many camping spots in the 1990s, especially along beaches in the country's southern province of Antalya, but have been given to hotels over time.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism needs to create a caravan route before an agency could start caravan tourism, Özdağ said.

Camping holidays with caravan have traditionally been a summer pleasure. Fully equipped caravans are often rented in Turkey's major cities for excursions to the countryside.

