Caracal fitted with GPS collar for 1st time in Türkiye

MUĞLA

A wild cat caught in the western province of Muğla is fitted with a GPS collar in the first such project in Türkiye, a scientist who participated in the project has said.

Work continues under the project “Don't let the caracals get hurt,” run under the leadership of Natura Nature-Culture Conservation Association and in cooperation with Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University, Çankırı Karatekin University and the Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Four traps were set in the forest area in Muğla’s Marmaris district.

The caracal caught in one of the traps and named Ayda was fitted with a GPS collar. Ayda was then released back into nature.

Scientists videotaped the process of capturing and collaring the caracal.

"We put the GPS transmitter on a caracal for the first time on Feb. 18, 2024. We are now waiting for him to fully sober up and come to consciousness," said Dr. Yasin İlemin from Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University in a video he released online.

"After the wildfires in 2021-2022, the habitats of caracals in Marmaris were devastated. We developed this project to understand the state of wildlife after the wildfires," he concluded.