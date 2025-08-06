Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules

NEVŞEHİR

Turkish authorities have unveiled a comprehensive set of measures to shield Cappadocia from the mounting pressures of overtourism, including stricter controls on tour activities, reinforced visitor guidelines and renewed efforts to protect its cultural and natural heritage.

Located in the central province of Nevşehir, Cappadocia draws millions of visitors each year with its surreal fairy chimneys, rock-carved churches and iconic hot air balloon rides.

In 2024 alone, the region welcomed 4.5 million domestic and international tourists. In the first five months of 2025, it drew 1.6 million visitors.

Most of the region is classified as a protected site, encompassing natural landscapes, archaeological sites, historical monuments and urban conservation areas.

But with its rising popularity, the region has been facing growing challenges, including illegal construction, environmental degradation and damage to archaeological sites.

Cappadocia’s regional heritage authority, which operates under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, introduced a new action plan to respond to these threats.

One of the central aims is to regulate touristic activities, particularly ATV safaris, jeep tours and horseback riding excursions.

Going forward, tour routes will be clearly defined and limited to designated paths, with GPS monitoring soon being mandatory for all ATV and UTV vehicles in the region.

Tours that veer off approved routes will face substantial financial penalties.

According to Cem Aslanbay, head of the authority overseeing Cappadocia, violators are fined 92,000 Turkish Liras ($2,261) on their first offense.

If the violation is repeated, the operator’s license is revoked entirely.

A similar regulatory system is being developed for horse tours.

Illegal construction has been another major issue threatening the authenticity of Cappadocia’s landscape.

Aslanbay noted that since 2019, more than 1,000 unauthorized buildings have been demolished.

Education and awareness programs targeting local residents are ongoing, encouraging communities to understand the value of the region.

Locals voluntarily remove illegal structures as they become more aware of what’s at stake, according to Aslanbay.

Vandalism in the form of graffiti carved into the fairy chimneys has also become an increasingly difficult problem to manage.

Aslanbay highlighted how common messages, like “I love you,” carved into the soft volcanic rock can take days, even up to a week, to remove.

“We use special steam machines and careful techniques to clean these areas,” he noted.

By imposing tighter controls, authorities hope to ensure the region remains a protected destination for generations to come.