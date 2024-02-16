Cape Verdean star to take CRR stage

ISTANBUL

Cape Verdean descent Portuguese musician Lura will meet her fans tomorrow at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall, promising the audience to present the best songs of her career.

Born in Lisbon to a Cape Verdean family, Lura was nominated for the 2005 BBC World Music Awards with her 2004 album "Di Korpu Ku Alma - From the Soul and the Body" and attracted the attention of the whole world. She recorded the song "Moda Bo" with Cesaria Evora shortly before her death.

In 2007, she made a name for herself worldwide after performing one of her songs in Carlos Saura's famous movie Fados.

Besides Cesária Évora, Lura has collaborated with Bonga, Richard Bona, Gotan Project and will meet music lovers with her unique voice.

Ahead of her Istanbul concert, she replied to questions.

Is there any other musician in the family? What are your very first music memories in your family?

There is no other artist in my family with a musical career. I think I inherited my voice from my mother, who was forbidden from singing when she was a child because at that time it was not appropriate for a girl. I am the eldest daughter of four children that my mother raised and therefore, the environment was fun with my brothers, but demanding for me, who gave me responsibility from an early age, having to help my mother with the housework and with my three younger brothers.

How do you define and explain the style and sound of your music?

My musical style is inspired by Cape Verdean tradition. I am the daughter of Cape Verdean emigrants who met in Lisbon and that is where I was born. During my childhood, the stories my parents told me about Cape Verde and their childhood created in me an immense curiosity about my origins.

What’s the turning point of your career?

The turning point in my career was in 2004 when I discovered Orlando Pantera's music. A musician who died very early and who left behind very interesting musical works such as Náriná and Vazulina, to give just two examples. In the work of Orlando Pantera, I found exactly the way I would like to present the music of Cape Verde.

You also took part in the Cesária Évora tribute concert before. What does Cesaria Evora mean to you?

Cesária Évora means a lot to me not only for her musical reference but also for being a woman who overcame enormous obstacles and became a global Diva. And for some reason, I was lucky enough to meet this unique woman.

In our country, there are traditional genres such as Turkish Classical Music or Turkish Folk Music. Are you interested in the traditional music of different countries? Do you know any Turkish musicians or singers?

Yes, I really like getting to know other cultures, which is very enriching. I like a Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol. Her music has tradition, modernity, sensuality, boldness and I really like the guitar she uses in her songs, it reminds me of the “funaná” guitar from Cape Verde.

Is there any concert / live music performance that you would like to live again and again? In what way did it influence you?

I would like to relive all the concerts I have done over these 25 years of my career. Each concert was unique and contributed to the growth of the artist I am today, but a concert that I can mention here is the Carnegie Hall in New York that I did in 2008. It was unforgettable to see this mythical hall applauding me and enjoying it with the joy of my music.

You have been in Türkiye before. Do you have any impressions about Türkiye and any messages for the Turkish audience? Could you please give us more insight about your Istanbul concert?

I have the great pleasure of having performed several times in Türkiye. In Istanbul, Bodrum and Antalya with the Cesária Évora Orchestra. In Bodrum, I was five months pregnant with my daughter who is now 7 years old and I remember with great affection not only the warm applause from the public but also the memories of the Turkish Eye's protection for me and my baby.

Is there a song that you would never get tired of singing?

Several but especially for you “Di Undi Kim Bem" (where I came from).