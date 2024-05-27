Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

ANKARA
Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

The unadjusted CUR declined from 76.7 percent in April to 76.3 percent in May, the numbers of the Central Bank showed.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity usage was down 0.4 points to 76.6 percent.

In the durable consumer goods manufacturing sector, companies worked at 74.3 percent capacity in May, which compared unfavorably with the 75.1 percent CUR in the previous month.

The capacity utilization in the non-durable consumer goods sector, however, inched up from 72.6 percent to 73.5 percent.

In the consumer goods industry, companies’ capacity usage was 73.6 percent, rising from the previous month’s 73 percent.

Food companies used 72.5 percent of their capacities in May, a slight decline from the CUR of 72.7 percent in April.

In the capital goods manufacturing sector, businesses used more of their capacity; 76.6 percent in May versus 75.9 percent in the previous month. However, the capacity utilization of intermediate goods manufacturing companies fell from 77 percent to 76.1 percent.

 Business confidence falls

 

The Central Bank also reported on May 27 that the business confidence index deteriorated for the first time since December 2023.

The real sector confidence index retreated from 106.1 in April to 105.4 in May.

Any figure above the 100-mark indicated optimism among businesses.

The sub-index of current orders was down 1 percent month-on-month to 86.7, while the gauge of the amount of current stocks of finished goods plunged 2.1 percent from April to 92.9.

The index of production volume in the next three months fell 1.8 percent monthly, but the index of total employment in the next three months inched up 0.5 percent month-on-month.

The index of total orders in the past three months declined 2.5 percent.

The index measuring companies’ assessment of the general business situation plunged 2.3 percent.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) separately reported on May 23 that the confidence in the retail and construction sectors fell but was unchanged in the services sector.

Morale in the retail sector fell 3.3 percent, owing mostly to the decline in the index of business volume and sales in the past three months.

In the construction sector, the confidence index was down 0.3 percent in May after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year

Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year
Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI

Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI
Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal

Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal
Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams

Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams
China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund
Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister

Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿