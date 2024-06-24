Capacity usage steady, business confidence falls in June

Capacity usage steady, business confidence falls in June

ANKARA
Capacity usage steady, business confidence falls in June

The manufacturing sector’s capacity utilization rate was unchanged, but business morale deteriorated in June, separate data from the Central Bank have shown.

The unadjusted capacity utilization rate (CUR) in manufacturing was 76.3 percent in June, according to the bank’s Business Tendency Statistics released on June 24.

Companies operating in the durable consumer goods manufacturing sector used 75 percent of their capacity, up from 74.3 percent in May, while the CUR inched up from 73.5 percent to 73.6 percent in the non-durable consumer goods industry.

In the consumer goods sector, companies’ capacity utilization rate rose slightly from 73.6 percent in May to 73.9 percent in June.

Food and beverage companies worked at 73.1 percent capacity, up from 72.5 percent in May, while firms operating in the intermediate goods sector increased their capacity usage from 76.1 percent to 76.3 percent.

In the capital goods manufacturing sector, however, the CUR declined from 76.6 percent to 75.4 percent.

Meanwhile, separate data from the bank showed that business morale continued to deteriorate for the second month in a row.

The real sector confidence index declined from 105.4 in May to 102.8 in June. The index figure was 106.1 in April.

Any figure above the 100 mark indicates optimism among businesses.

The sub-index of the current total amount of orders plunged 5.3 percent month-on-month to 82.1, while an index of finished goods stock rose 0.2 percent to 93.1.

The index of volume of output in the next three months fell 3.6 percent, while the monthly decline in the index of export orders in the next three months was 1.4 percent.

The gauge of fixed investment expenditure dropped 3.5 percent in June from May.

The index showing companies’ assessment of general business situation declined by 2.4 percent month-on-month to 92.7.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) separately reported on June 24 that the seasonally adjusted confidence index in the services sector, which was unchanged in May, fell by 1.5 percent in June to 115.4, driven by the deterioration in business situation over the past three months and demand expectations in the next three months.

In the retail sector, the confidence index declined by 2.6 percent in June after falling 3.3 percent in the previous month. The pace of monthly decline in the sub-index of business volume expectations in the next three months quickened from 2.9 percent to 3.2 percent.

Business morale in the construction sector deteriorated further, with the confidence index falling 0.5 percent month-on-month, which came on top of the 0.3 percent decline in May.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

    Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

  2. New active fault discovered in central province

    New active fault discovered in central province

  3. Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

    Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

  4. Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

    Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

  5. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Recommended
Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months
Argentinas economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter
Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply

Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply
China premier calls to oppose decoupling at economic forum

China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum
Getir announces new investment and restructuring

Getir announces new investment and restructuring
Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’
EU accuses Apple of breaking blocs digital rules

EU accuses Apple of breaking bloc's digital rules
WORLD Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

French President Emmanuel Macron came under strong criticism on Tuesday for warning a far-right or hard-left win in snap polls could spark a "civil war", with his opponents urging him not to scare the public.
ECONOMY Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Some 15.78 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the January-May period, marking a 12.47 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿