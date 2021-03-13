Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

  • March 13 2021 10:12:42

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

The capacity of a port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

After completion of the expansion work, two mega container ships with a length of 400 meters (1,312 feet) will be able to dock at the same time at the Mersin International Port. 

The wharf capacity will also be increased by 1 million TEU to reach 1.8 million TEU.

The expansion project will be launched on Saturday with a ceremony to be attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the ministry, Mersin International Port is Turkey’s largest port with a surface area of 112 hectares (277 acres).

 The port, which is one of the main container ports in the Mediterranean region with its transit and hinterland connections to the Middle East and Black Sea, also ranked 97th among the world’s largest container ports.

It meets a significant part of Turkey’s export and import, with its modern infrastructure and equipment, largest storage areas, trained human resources and proximity to the free trade zone.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

    President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

  2. Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

    Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

  3. Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

    Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

  4. Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

    Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

  5. Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013

    Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013
Recommended
Industrial sector created 337,000 jobs in 2020

Industrial sector created 337,000 jobs in 2020
President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

Retail sales volume up 2% in January

Retail sales volume up 2% in January
Industrial production up in January

Industrial production up in January
Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister
WORLD Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil’s full Supreme Court will consider the annulment of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, after a judge on March 12 denied an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the decision that cleared the way for his political comeback.
ECONOMY Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

The capacity of a port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes got their seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season over the 89-62 victory against Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas on March 12. 