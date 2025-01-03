Canary Islands received record 46,843 migrants in 2024

MADRID
(FILES) A 'cayuco' boat from Senegal with 136 migrants onboard including 40 women and 17 young children arrives after being rescued at sea by a Spanish Salvamento Maritimo (Sea Search and Rescue agency) vessel, at La Restinga port on the Canary island of El Hierro, on Nov. 28, 2024.

A record 46,843 migrants reached Spain's Canary Islands illegally in 2024 via the increasingly deadly Atlantic route, the second consecutive year of unprecedented arrival numbers, official data has shown.

The landmark came as the European country received 63,970 irregular migrants last year, the vast majority in the Atlantic archipelago, up from 56,852 in 2023, the Interior Ministry said.

Spain has moved to the forefront of the European Union's migration crisis as tighter controls in the Mediterranean push more migrants to attempt the perilous trip from west Africa to the Canaries.

EU border agency Frontex has said irregular crossings into the bloc from January to November 2024 fell 40 percent overall.

But they grew 19 percent on the Atlantic route, with Mali, Senegal and Morocco the most common nationalities.

The figures confirmed data published in December that showed the record for annual migrant arrivals by boat in the Canaries had been broken for the second year running by November.

Last year's arrivals surpassed the 39,910 migrants who reached the islands off northwestern Africa by sea in 2023, a level that had smashed the previous record from 2006.

The national figure for 2024 fell short of the all-time record of 64,298 arrivals set in 2018 but exceeded the 56,852 migrants who reached Spain illegally in 2023.

A report last week by NGO Caminando Fronteras said at least 10,457 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by sea from Jan. 1 to Dec. 5, 2024.

