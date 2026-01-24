Çanakkale’s historic shipwrecks to become protected diving sanctuary

Çanakkale’s historic shipwrecks to become protected diving sanctuary

ÇANAKKALE
Çanakkale’s historic shipwrecks to become protected diving sanctuary

A landmark cooperation agreement is transforming Türkiye’s 1915 naval battleground warships in the northwestern province of Çanakkale’s Dardanelles from silent relics into a sustainable underwater museum, opening these legendary wrecks to divers while ensuring their permanent protection.

 

The Gelibolu historic site administration and a motorway management firm, 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and Motorway Inc., signed the agreement to safeguard the site’s iconic underwater heritage and regulate recreational diving in the strait.

 

These wrecks serve as a maritime archive of the 1915 Gallipoli campaign between the Ottoman and Allied forces, a pivotal World War I confrontation where dozens of warships were sent to the depths during the struggle for control of the strategic waterway.

 

Germany’s Boot Düsseldorf, the world’s leading maritime fair, hosted the global unveiling of the “Deep Heritage” project.

 

This major presentation featured a showcase by renowned Swedish underwater photographer Alex Dawson, followed by a promotional video and speeches by Turkish officials.

 

İsmail Kaşdemir, the head of the Gelibolu historic site, said the shipwrecks resting on the seabed of the Dardanelles are not only part of Türkiye’s national heritage but also a shared legacy of human history.

 

The Gelibolu historic site administration has already opened 27 shipwrecks and two artificial reefs at 29 separate dive sites in the Dardanelles.

 

Now, the long-term goal is to position the site’s historic underwater park as one of the world’s leading destinations for diving tourism with the new project.

 

A key component of the project is the use of cathodic protection technology to prevent further corrosion of the shipwrecks.

 

This electrochemical method slows deterioration without applying paint or other physical coatings.

 

Beyond preservation, this method prevents the leaching of heavy metals into the sea, eventually turning the protected wrecks into artificial reefs that foster new marine habitats and boost biodiversity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

    Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

  2. Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

    Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

  3. Defiant protests over US immigration crackdown, child's detention

    Defiant protests over US immigration crackdown, child's detention

  4. US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

    US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

  5. Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

    Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February
Recommended
Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system
Memorials honor Uğur Mumcu on 33rd anniversary of death

Memorials honor Uğur Mumcu on 33rd anniversary of death
Antalya steps up push to become gastronomy destination

Antalya steps up push to become gastronomy destination
Spanish tourist arrivals to Türkiye quadruple over past decade

Spanish tourist arrivals to Türkiye quadruple over past decade
Turkish Basketball Federation urges EuroLeague action after insults aimed at coach in Tel Aviv

Turkish Basketball Federation urges EuroLeague action after insults aimed at coach in Tel Aviv
Türkiye overtakes Italy to become world’s second-biggest olive oil producer

Türkiye overtakes Italy to become world’s second-biggest olive oil producer
WORLD Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

Syria’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that a four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been extended, Syrian state television reported on Jan. 24.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook Friday on Türkiye’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable, while affirming the rating at “BB-.”
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿