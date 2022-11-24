Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial to be closed until March 2023

ÇANAKKALE

The Çanakkale Martyts’ Memorial has been closed to visitors for renovation works and will be reopened in March 2023, within the scope of the celebration works marking the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The memorial, located in the Gallipoli Peninsula Historical National Park in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, is a war memorial commemorating the service of around 253,000 Turkish soldiers who participated in the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Gallipoli Historical Site director İsmail Kaşdemir called Çanakkale “the starting point of the Turkish Republic,” which was announced on Oct. 29, 1923.

Türkiye will be celebrating its centenary in 2023, so the directorate “started renovation works in the compound.”

Highlighting that landscaping work will be held, Kaşdemir stated, “The site will be opened to visits with its new complexion in March.”

The 41.70-meter-high monument, erected on Aug. 21, 1960, is in the form of four square columns 7.5-meter wide with 10-meter space between each other and topped by a concrete slab of 25 by 25 meters.