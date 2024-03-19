Çanakkale hosts numerous events to mark 1915 victory

ÇANAKKALE

Aerobatic planes adorned the skies of the Gallipoli Peninsula with their performance in the Aegean province of Çanakkale, commemorating a landmark victory achieved 109 years ago, with the peninsula witnessing numerous displays.

The nation came together to mark the anniversary of a pivotal triumph during World War I, remembered as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day. The victory came after the monthslong struggle in the Gallipoli campaign when Ottoman forces suffered huge losses defending Turkish shores in the northwestern province of Çanakkale from the invading Allies in World War I.

The campaign ultimately made history as the last great victory of the ailing empire, while the victory epitomized the first important emergence of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding leader of modern Türkiye, onto the history stage.

As part of the commemoration events, scores of people from all corners of the country visited the Martyrs’ Memorial, paying their respects by placing red carnations on the graves of fallen soldiers.

The Solotürk aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Forces delivered breathtaking displays, with warships saluting the memorial by orchestrating a procession through the Dardanelles Strait.

Schools in the city suspended regular educational activities for a day, with many hosting poetry recitals, musical performances and artistic presentations, fostering an atmosphere for both residents and visitors alike to imbibe the essence of the Çanakkale victory.

While March 18 marked the naval victory of the Turkish forces against allied powers during World War I, the monument of the 57th Regiment renowned for its heroism during the ground war and battlefield Conkbayırı also became the most visited site by tourists.

Piri Reis University students specializing in maritime studies paid tribute to the fallen soldiers through a symbolic dive, unfurling the Turkish flag underwater.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend the ceremonies and deliver a speech in Çanakkale.

In a social media post, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya underscored the seminal nature of this historic victory, likening it to "the breaking of chains of enslavement aimed at a nation." Historical relics comprising soil and water from the grounds of the Gallipoli Peninsula, alongside the revered Turkish flag, were entrusted to athletes Nilhan Akaman and Mehmet Serbes by Çanakkale Governor İlhami Aktaş to be conveyed to the capital Ankara.

Embarking on the 720-kilometer “Çanakkale-Ankara 27th Victory Run,” athletes traversed through the provinces of Balıkesir, Bursa, Bilecik, Eskişehir and Ankara, culminating in a ceremonial presentation to Erdoğan scheduled for later on March 18.

At the forthcoming ceremony in Ankara, Erdoğan will also inaugurate the Atatürk Republic Tower, one of the tallest structures in the country with a height of 197 meters.

Meanwhile, the “Goodbye Exhibition” opened its doors in Istanbul with a speech by Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun at the historic Sirkeci Train Station.

Featuring a diverse array of artifacts — from medical supplies to military attire, emotional letters to medals, and even relics recovered from the depths of the sea — the exhibition provides visitors with a comprehensive journey through history, shedding light on the challenges faced and heroism displayed during this significant period.