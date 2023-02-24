Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

OTTAWA
Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy protection regulators said on Feb. 23 that they have launched an investigation into TikTok over its use and collection of users' personal information.

The Chinese-owned platform is under growing Western scrutiny, and Canada's move came just hours after the European Commission banned the app from all employees' work devices to "protect" the institution.

Canada's Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had launched a joint probe into TikTok alongside provincial privacy regulators from Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

The investigation was initiated "in the wake of now-settled class-action lawsuits in the United States and Canada, as well as numerous media reports related to TikTok's collection, use and disclosure of personal information," a statement said.

The probe aims to establish "whether the organization's practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation."

The privacy regulators said many of the social network's users are younger, and there is a greater "importance of protecting children's privacy."

The massively popular video-sharing platform, owned by Chinese giant ByteDance, has come under increasing scrutiny from the West over concerns that Beijing could access user data from around the world.

The US Congress passed a ban on downloading TikTok for most government devices, which President Joe Biden signed in late December, and momentum is building among lawmakers to broaden it even further.

Relations between China and Canada have deteriorated sharply in recent years, particularly after Canada arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States in 2018.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

    Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

  2. Aftershocks occurring every three minutes since Feb 6

    Aftershocks occurring every three minutes since Feb 6

  3. Election board starts works for looming polls despite disaster

    Election board starts works for looming polls despite disaster

  4. Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

    Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

  5. Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister

    Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister
Recommended
Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister

Three contenders in race to become Scotland first minister
North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill

North Korea fires more missiles after US-South Korea nuclear drill
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank
UN chief condemns Russian affront in Ukraine as assembly meets

UN chief condemns Russian 'affront' in Ukraine as assembly meets
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment

Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
WORLD Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy regulators launch TikTok probe

Canadian privacy protection regulators said on Feb. 23 that they have launched an investigation into TikTok over its use and collection of users' personal information.
ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.