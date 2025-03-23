Canada's new PM calls snap election for April 28

TRENTON

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney set April 28 for a federal election Sunday and with the threats of U.S. annexation and tariffs, it may be the most important in Canada’s history.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state and imposed tariffs, with Canada imposing counter-tariffs.

The three major party leaders know that in the minds of Canadians, this election is all about Trump.

The leaders are political neophyte Carney, the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh and his New Democrat Party (NDP).

Each said they would be best to stand up to the U.S. president.

At a press conference announcing the election date, Carney took aim at Trump.

“He wants to break us so America can own us,” Carney said.

The federal election was set in motion when the unpopular Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned in January and Mark Carney won the Liberal race to don the leader’s crown.

Polls showed Canadians were disenchanted with Trudeau, as was his own party, and he bowed to public and Liberal party pressure to leave.

With Trudeau out almost immediately the Liberals, who polls showed for months were a distant second to the Conservatives, saw a dramatic surge of support in public polls, and now enjoy a lead on the Conservatives.

Polls also showed the New Democrat Party languishing far back in third place.

Former Bank of Canada governor Carney has never held or run for political office.

Poilievre is framed by opponents as a career politician, winning election as a member of parliament at age 25. Now 45, critics say he has never held a real job in the private sector. He is known for his aggressive criticism of the Liberals in Parliament.

He said at a press conference Sunday that he was focused on the Trump threat, and he referred to the last 10 years under Trudeau as the “lost Liberal decade.” But now Trudeau, who was Poilievre’s prime target, is gone.

Singh, 46, has led the NDP since 2017 but never to victory.

Issues that take a backseat to Trump include affordable housing, the cost of living and health care.

The election campaign will last five weeks, the shortest allowed under Canadian law.