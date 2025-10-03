Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

EDMONTON
Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

An infant born prematurely in the western Canadian province of Alberta died as a result of measles, officials said on Oct. 2, the first fatality linked to the disease's resurgence in the country in the past year.

"A child, born prematurely after the mother contracted measles during pregnancy, died shortly after birth," Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a statement, adding that the death was "from measles."

In June, another premature infant with measles died in Canada, but authorities said the child had other medical complications and did not confirm the exact cause of death.

LaGrange warned in her statement that "children under five, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risks from measles."

Canada, which declared measles eradicated in 1998 thanks to vaccinations, has recorded 5,006 cases of the disease since the start of 2025, most of which have been in the provinces of Alberta and Ontario.

Among these cases, 88 percent have involved unvaccinated individuals.

The Canadian measles outbreak began in October 2024 in the eastern province of New Brunswick. It has disproportionately affected Mennonite, Amish and other Anabaptist communities, experts say, in part due to their lower vaccination rates.

The disease is a highly contagious respiratory virus spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or simply breathes.

It causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, but can also lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

    36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

  2. US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

    US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

  3. Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

    Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

  4. Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

    Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

  5. Three chefs, three feasts, one language

    Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Recommended
US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat
Takaichi wins party vote, poised to be Japans first woman PM

Takaichi wins party vote, poised to be Japan's first woman PM
Flights resume at Munich airport after second drone scare

Flights resume at Munich airport after second drone scare
Rights groups slam Israels unlawful detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists

Rights groups slam Israel's 'unlawful' detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists
Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal

Gaza civil defense says heavy strikes despite Trump appeal
New flotilla sails for Gaza as Israel begins activist deportation

New flotilla sails for Gaza as Israel begins activist deportation
Russia launched largest attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure: state operator

Russia launched largest attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure: state operator
WORLD US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

U.S. forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
ECONOMY Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Economists predict that the currency swap agreement signed Thursday between the central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will spur growth in Türkiye's digital banking sector and encourage new investments from the Gulf region.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿