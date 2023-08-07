Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

MONTREAL
Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

The Canadian government has guaranteed billions in new commercial loans to finance the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline project amid growing concerns of huge cost overruns.

The government nationalized the project, running from Alberta province to the Pacific coast, in 2018.

The new loan guarantees - totaling up to 3 billion Canadian dollars ($2.25 billion) - were agreed in late July but appeared on the government website of Export Development Canada (EDC) only late on Aug. 4.

This was the EDC's third announcement this year of new commercial loan guarantees for the project.

The cost of the pipeline extension, estimated in 2017 at 7.4 billion Canadian dollars, had soared by this March to 30.9 billion.

Last year, with costs rising fast, the federal government announced a new loan guarantee worth 10 billion.

Parliament's budget officer estimated at that time that the project had become a "net loss" for Canada, with construction costs set to exceed its value.

The project has been the source of heated controversy since the beginning.

The project would run alongside an existing pipeline, tripling the capacity for transporting petroleum from the tar sands of Alberta to the Pacific coast for export mainly to Asian markets.

While the petroleum industry in Alberta insists it is needed, ecologists warn of serious risks to the environment, and some Indigenous peoples in British Columbia say it would cut illegally through land they say they govern.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 declared the project to be of "national interest" and took ownership for 4.4 billion Canadian dollars.

After repeated delays, work is set to begin next year.

Economy, pipelines,

ARTS & LIFE Belgium canal city of Bruges hits red line with tourist crowds

Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  2. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses

  3. More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

    More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

  4. Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

    Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

  5. Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

    Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Recommended
Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses
Energy Ministry selects sites for first offshore YEKA

Energy Ministry selects sites for first offshore YEKA
Scourging heat straining grids in southern cities

Scourging heat straining grids in southern cities
EBRD provides loan for quake relief

EBRD provides loan for quake relief
More hikes likely needed to lower inflation: Fed official

More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official
EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.