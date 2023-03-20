Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

OTTAWA
Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

Canada on March 18 moved to ease immigration for Turkish and Syrian citizens already in the country, a month after an earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in the two countries.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 killed more than 45,000 people in Türkiye and thousands more in neighboring Syria, and devastated hundreds of thousands of buildings.

"Canada is committed to providing relief to those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The new measures would allow, for example, people from those countries to apply for work permits that authorize foreigners to work for any employer for a specified period.

"Today we are introducing new measures that make it easier for Turkish and Syrian nationals to extend their stay in Canada and be with their families, while continuing to work and study in a safe environment," Fraser added.

The announcement comes 10 days after the U.N. urged the international community to speed up its settlement of Syrian refugees from areas affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.

turks, Syrians,

WORLD North Koreas Kim leads nuclear counterattack simulation drill

North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill

    North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill

  2. China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

    China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader

  3. UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil

    UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil

  4. Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

    Canada makes immigration easier for Turks, Syrians

  5. Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

    Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited
Recommended
EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
Erdoğan says Ukraine grain deal extended

Erdoğan says Ukraine grain deal extended
Türkiye, Egypt to raise diplomatic ties to highest level soon: Turkish FM

Türkiye, Egypt to raise diplomatic ties to highest level soon: Turkish FM
NATO chief welcomes Türkiye move to ratify Finland membership

NATO chief welcomes Türkiye move to ratify Finland membership
Türkiye OKs Finland’s NATO bid, delays Sweden’s

Türkiye OKs Finland’s NATO bid, delays Sweden’s
Turkish top diplomat visits Cairo amid normalization efforts

Turkish top diplomat visits Cairo amid normalization efforts
WORLD North Koreas Kim leads nuclear counterattack simulation drill

North Korea's Kim leads 'nuclear counterattack' simulation drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led two days of military drills "simulating a nuclear counterattack", including the launch of a ballistic missile, state media reported Monday.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.