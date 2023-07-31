Canada dock workers reject new salary offer

Canada dock workers reject new salary offer

MONTREAL
Canada dock workers reject new salary offer

Dock workers on Canada's west coast have rejected the latest salary offer from an employers group, after earlier launching a 13-day strike with major economic consequences for the country.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) of Canada, whose leaders had backed the tentative agreement, called on employers to "come to the table and negotiate something that works for our members and the industry," according to a brief statement.

The employers group, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), said it was disappointed by the rejection of an offer proposed by a federal mediator.

In a statement, it called the proposal "a good deal that recognized the skills and efforts of B.C.'s waterfront workforce while providing certainty and stability for the future of Canada's West Coast ports."

The tentative accord had called for a 19.2 percent salary increase over the course of a four-year contract.

"Regrettably," the employers' statement went on, "ILWU's rejection once again leaves businesses, Canadians and all those who depend on a stable, well-functioning supply chain hanging in the balance."

It said that while the union had "not communicated their next steps, they retain the ability to provide 72-hour strike notice."

A 13-day strike in early July affected crucial economic sectors, notably Canada's automotive industry.

Workers rejected a first agreement in principle on July 18.

After announcing plans to again strike, they canceled that after authorities said the law required 72 hours' advance notice for such action.

Negotiations resumed under a federal mediator, resulting in the tentative pact that the workers rejected.

The automation of ports, the cost of living and the issue of subcontracting are the key points separating the two sides.

Key Canadian exports (coal, wheat, canola and other food products) and imports (clothing, petroleum products, automobiles and parts) pass through the ports daily, providing important transit links to Asia and the United States.

The Port of Vancouver alone, the nation's largest, handles some Can$305 billion ($230 billion) worth of goods annually, and contributes Can$11.9 billion to the nation's annual output.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Europes night trains make bumpy comeback

Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback
LATEST NEWS

  1. Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

    Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

  2. France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

    France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

  3. Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

    Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

  4. Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

    Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

  5. 6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister

    6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister
Recommended
High home prices lead to boom in demand for land and fields

High home prices lead to boom in demand for land and fields
Sunak backs new UK oil and gas exploration

Sunak backs new UK oil and gas exploration
France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France suspends development, budget aid to Niger
IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina

IMF to disburse $7.5 bln to Argentina
Group of companies planning to launch Eurostar rival

Group of companies planning to launch Eurostar rival
Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
WORLD Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

ECONOMY France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France has suspended all development aid and budgetary support to Niger following a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, the French Foreign Ministry said.

SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.