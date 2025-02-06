'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

CANNES
Can I kill someone: Richard Geres dilemma in Oh, Canada

As one of the West's most famous Buddhists, and a close friend of the Dalai Lama, Richard Gere has thought long and hard about the moral quandary at the heart of his new film "Oh, Canada."

Gere plays Leonard Fife, a revered documentary filmmaker with a murky past, who is hailed as a hero for his refusal to fight in the Vietnam War.

"Whether it is a just or unjust war, can I kill someone? What do I do to defend our family?... We all ask ourselves that question," Gere said at Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

According to his Buddhist studies, "from an absolute point of view, if you either are to be killed, or kill someone else, better that you be killed," he told AFP. But "it's very hard to exist that way," Gere admitted.

As the film opens, Leonard is frail and at death's door. Determined to unburden himself of his past deceits, he agrees to be interviewed about his mysterious past.

It soon emerges that his entire, successful life has been built on a series of lies. His true reasons for fleeing from the United States to Canada as the Vietnam War raged are just the tip of the iceberg.

Based on the novel "Foregone" by Russell Banks, "Oh, Canada" is Gere's second film with Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of "Raging Bull" and "Taxi Driver".

It comes more than four decades after Schrader launched Gere into Hollywood's A-list by casting him in "American Gigolo."

If that role was responsible for positioning Gere as a world-famous sex symbol, his appearance in "Oh, Canada" could not be further removed from that glamour.

The film finds Gere sporting blotched skin, restricted to a wheelchair, and carrying a urine drainage bag.

"It was kind of freaky when we going through the process of ageing," said Gere.

"I saw myself some years from now, what I'm going to look like. It's a very odd thing."

The actor drew on his own father, who passed away recently.

In the film, it is never clear whether the memories Leonard is recounting are accurate, or the warped result of his guilt, powerful cancer medication, and the lengthy passage of time.

"I saw that with my father when he was dying. He had memories that were completely false, that he was absolutely certain they happened," he recalled.

The film jumps between the present and past. Modern-day heartthrob Jacob Elordi, of television's "Euphoria," portrays a younger Leonard.

But even in the flashbacks, Gere sometimes appears on screen as his younger self, adding to the sense that our narrator may not be reliable.

"Things are all over the place. I think you'd take a couple of screenings of this to make more sense of it," said Gere. "It's a complicated piece."

movie,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far

FireAid benefit concert raised more than $100 million so far
David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign

David Beckham visits Türkiye for campaign
Netflix drops Emilia Perez star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts
Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt

Türkiye returns historical artifacts to Egypt
Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors

Film triggers government crackdown on Iranian directors
Prague to host first European display of Lucy

Prague to host first European display of Lucy
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿