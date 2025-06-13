Cambodia orders troops on 'alert' in Thai border spat

Cambodia orders troops on 'alert' in Thai border spat

PHNOM PENH
Cambodia orders troops on alert in Thai border spat

Cambodia ordered troops to stay on "full alert" and banned Thai dramas on television on June 13 in an ongoing border spat between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

Phnom Penh also shut off internet connections routed through Thailand on the eve of a meeting between the two sides aimed at defusing tensions following deadly clashes last month.

Violence flared on May 28 in an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet, with one Cambodian soldier killed.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on Facebook late on June 12 that the country was disconnecting all internet bandwidth from Thailand, leaving some users complaining of slow speeds.

The ministries of information and cultures also ordered television stations and cinemas to stop airing Thai TV series.

Cambodian and Thai officials will meet in Phnom Penh on June 14 to discuss the border dispute.

The row dates back to the drawing of the 800-kilometer frontier, largely done during the French occupation of Indochina.

The region has seen sporadic violence since 2008, resulting in at least 28 deaths.

Hun Manet announced earlier this month that Cambodia would file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over four disputed border areas, including the site of the latest clash.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

  2. Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

    Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

  3. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  4. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  5. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire
Recommended
Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister
Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279
Israel threatens Tehran will burn after wave of missile fire

Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire
Russia to build Kazakhstans first nuclear power plant

Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant
Marines deploy in LA ahead of mass anti-Trump protests

Marines deploy in LA ahead of mass anti-Trump protests
Iran fires back at Israel after onslaught targets nuclear facilities

Iran fires back at Israel after onslaught targets nuclear facilities
WORLD Continuation of indirect talks with US unjustifiable amid Israeli aggression: Irans foreign minister

Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

It is "unjustifiable" to continue indirect talks between Tehran and Washington while Israel's violent actions persist, the Iranian foreign minister told the EU's foreign policy chief over the phone, state news agency IRNA reported.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿