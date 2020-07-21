Cafes, restaurants go back to normal working hours

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Further relaxing restrictions from the height of the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey is now allowing cafes, restaurants, and similar businesses to go back to normal work hours again.

Working hour restrictions for certain businesses under the outbreak were lifted in line with recommendations of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, said an Interior Ministry circular sent to all of Turkey’s 81 provinces on July 21.

The businesses include restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses, tea houses, and clubhouses.

These businesses will be able to operate within the times specified in their general regulations and licenses, as before the outbreak.