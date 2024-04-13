Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

ANTALYA

A cable car pod struck a pole and burst open in the southern city of Antalya, killing one and leaving 171 people stranded in 24 cabins, according to officials and local media.

One of the iron poles holding the Sarısu cable car line, belonging to Antalya Metropolitan Municipality and put into service in 2017, broke off on April 12 around 18.00 and hit one of the cabins. The impact broke the base of the cabin, causing all eight people inside to fall.

Following the accident, rescue efforts were launched to free the citizens trapped in the cabins along the cable car line.

Rescue teams dispatched to the scene determined that a 54-year-old man had died.

Okay Memiş, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), stated, "Our efforts are still underway. So far, we've evacuated 128 people in 16 cabins."

"The evacuation of 43 citizens in 8 cabins is underway," he said.

"Rescue efforts to save our citizens trapped in the cable car still continue uninterruptedly. Four helicopters belonging to the Coast Guard Command are actively involved in the rescue efforts," Ali Yerlikaya, the minister of the interior, said.

Yerlikaya also reported that the rescue operations involved 543 search and rescue personnel, 7 helicopters, 1 military cargo plane, 108 vehicles, 6 ambulances, and drones.



"For today, there are problems with flights due to the wind. We hope to finish our operations before it gets dark in the following period," Memiş stated on April 13.

The justice ministry said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident.