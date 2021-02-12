Byzantine church’s base ground undergoing restoration

  • February 12 2021 07:00:00

Byzantine church’s base ground undergoing restoration

MUĞLA
Byzantine church’s base ground undergoing restoration

A 1,550-year-old former Byzantine church’s base ground, which has been unearthed in the ancient city of Stratonikeia in the southwestern province of Muğla, is being renovated together with the colored marble pieces found during the works.

Included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2015, the ancient city of Stratonikeia was home to many civilizations.

Excavation work in Stratonikeia, one of the largest marble cities of the world, has been ongoing.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Bilal Söğüt, the head of the Stratonikeia excavations, said the ancient city, also known as the city of gladiators, maintained its importance in the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Menteshe, Ottoman, and Turkish periods.

Söğüt said the excavation team unearthed the church, which was built after an earthquake in 365 A.D. He added that the church remained still until the first quarter of the seventh century. The area was later used as a cemetery.

Byzantine church’s base ground undergoing restoration

He said that they carried out most of the excavations in the area called the Western Street of the city. “Here, a church was built on the colonnaded street. Later, when the church was destroyed, the area was turned into a cemetery in the Byzantine period in the seventh century A.D.”

He stressed that the team is working on the field where both the tombs and the church were located. “Currently, we are restoring the floor coverings of the church.”

Söğüt said that the stones found in the excavations are handed over to “stone hospital,” where they are being restored.

“Here, we exhibit both the floor of the church and several Byzantine tombs which were built by the materials from the church’s floor,” he added.

He also noted that at least four different marble colors were used for the church’s floor, adding that they have found 62 tombs in the area so far.

Byzantine church’s base ground undergoing restoration

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

    Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

  2. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  3. 700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

    700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

  4. CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

    CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

  5. Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM

    Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM
Recommended
Project to exhibit taxidermies of rare animal species in pipeline

Project to exhibit taxidermies of rare animal species in pipeline
In Spain, virtuoso violinist pays tribute to war-torn Lebanon childhood

In Spain, virtuoso violinist pays tribute to war-torn Lebanon childhood
King graves under threat of destruction

King graves under threat of destruction
New online series by İş Sanat

New online series by İş Sanat
Elderly Turkish man’s undying passion for model planes

Elderly Turkish man’s undying passion for model planes
Indonesian, Turkish couple gets engaged online

Indonesian, Turkish couple gets engaged online
WORLD US acquires 200 mln new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies

US acquires 200 mln new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies

U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to vaccinate most Americans by the end of July with the help of 200 million newly acquired doses, as the country’s inoculation campaign kicked off a new phase in drugstores and supermarket pharmacies, some of which will offer shots as of Feb. 12. 
ECONOMY Turkish game downloded by 20 mln users in three months

Turkish game downloded by 20 mln users in three months

A mobile game developed by three Turkish programmers has been downloaded by 20 million users in three months.
SPORTS Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which is among the world’s foremost tourism destinations, has recently hosted three world-class tennis tournaments.