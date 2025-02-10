BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

ISTANBUL

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.

The company hopes to reach this target by introducing its ATTO 2 model to the local market in the final quarter of this year.

The positive feedback and high demand from customers show that BYD is positioned itself in the right place in Türkiye, said İsmail Ergun, general manager of BYD Türkiye.

In January this year, the Chinese company sold 2,758 vehicles in the country, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

“Throughout 2025, we will continue to meet this interest by expanding our sales volumes and service network,” he stated.

Ergun also said that depending on supply conditions, they expect to reach their sales target of 50,000 units by the end of the year.

Last year, the company sold a total of 8,331 vehicles in Türkiye.

BYD Türkiye’s dealer network and after-sales services are expanding at the same pace in parallel with the increase in the number of sales and models, according to the company executive.

BYD presently has 25 dealers in 19 provinces across Türkiye, he noted.

“We aim to increase the number of our dealers to over 50 by the end of 2025 and further strengthen our service network,” Ergun said.

In July last year, BYD announced a $1 billion investment to establish an EV and hybrid car production plant and an R&D center in the country.