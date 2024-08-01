FM proposes 'security pact' after Hamas leader's killing

FM proposes 'security pact' after Hamas leader's killing

ANKARA
FM proposes security pact after Hamas leaders killing

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the establishment of a "security pact" in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"If any support is requested from us for issues that create instability in our neighbors, especially in the fight against terrorism, we are always ready to provide it," Fidan said in a televised interview on private broadcaster Kanal 7 on July 31.

He suggested that forming a regional security alliance could help stabilize the area, though he did not specify which countries would be involved.

"When regional countries create a regional security pact platform where they can provide their own security and trust each other completely, they will neither be open to unnecessary interventions from outside nor will they create instability against each other," he added.

This initiative, according to Fidan, is being actively pursued by him and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Fidan's remarks came after Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was killed by an "airborne guided projectile" in the capital early on July 31.

The strike targeted the "special residences for war veterans in north Tehran," where Haniyeh was staying. He had traveled to Iran for the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We do not want to remain a country that only sees and describes the problems in the region," Fidan said. "We also care about bringing real, applicable solutions to them."

Türkiye is attempting to strategically assess the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he argued.

"This is not the first war, nor the last. But one thing is important, we have to develop a capability and capacity to be ready for any kind of struggle," he said.

Fidan once again condemned Haniyeh's killing and mourned his death, stating, "They should not forget that with his assassination, they also killed peace."

He noted Haniyeh's past efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for undermining the deal.

The Turkish top diplomat also took aim at Netanyahu's "influence over the United States."

"I think Netanyahu is well aware that he has taken America hostage. If he goes to war in Lebanon, the U.S. has no choice but to go to war behind Netanyahu," he commented.

Turkish authorities have widely condemned the killing of Haniyeh. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly denounced the assassination, calling it a "treacherous" act.

The war in Gaza and "Israeli terror" would end with the Islamic world standing stronger, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident in a statement, expressing condolences to the Palestinian people. It warned the attack could escalate the conflict in Gaza to a regional level if the international community does not intervene.

Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
