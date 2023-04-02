Butler inspires Heat victory over Mavs

MIAMI

Jimmy Butler scored 35 points as the Miami Heat snapped their three-game losing streak to inflict a damaging 129-122 defeat on the Dallas Mavericks on April 1.

Heat talisman Butler produced a typically dynamic performance to steer Miami to a precious win, leading the scoring from 12-of-16 shooting while laying on 12 assists.

Cody Zeller provided offensive support with 20 points while Kevin Love and Max Strus added 18 points apiece, with Tyler Herro finishing with 15.

The Heat improved to 41-37 and remain seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, one win behind the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets as they chase an automatic playoff berth.

But while Miami celebrated, Dallas was left contemplating another painful loss that leaves the team closer to the ignominy of missing the postseason one year after reaching the Western Conference finals.

The Mavs remain 11th in the Western Conference with a 37-41 record and are now one game behind the 10th placed Oklahoma City Thunder, who occupy the last of the play-in berths.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd pinpointed his team’s shaky defense as the reason for the loss.

“It wasn’t the offensive side of the ball, it was the defensive side,” Kidd said.

“We were trying to get stops and then when we did we’d just throw it away. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping the ball.”

In April 1’s other NBA game, the New Orleans Pelicans maintained their playoff momentum with a 122-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans are seventh in the Western Conference on 40-38, half a game behind the sixth-placed Clippers.