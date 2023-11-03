Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter

ISTANBUL

A renowned businessman has initiated legal proceedings to disown and disinherit his daughter he adopted and to terminate filial relationship with her over escalating inheritance dispute.

"I publicly declare that I no longer have a daughter named İpek, and that such a person has no right to bear my surname," businessman İnan Kıraç told daily Cumhuriyet after local media reported the lawsuit.

Kıraç, who has been embroiled in a prolonged inheritance battle with his daughter İpek Kıraç since 2020, following the passing of his wife Suna Kıraç who left shares of the Temel Trading and Investment Inc. to daughter Kıraç.

İnan Kıraç, in early 2023, initiated legal action, seeking an injunction on the shares of Temel Trading and Investment Inc. and the allocation of the 25 percent share designated to him in the inheritance. İpek Kıraç, in a counterclaim, accused her father of siphoning funds from Suna Kıraç's accounts and demanded the seizure of his assets.

Local media recently reported that İnan Kıraç filed a lawsuit in July to terminate his filial relationship with İpek Kıraç, citing his desire to claim ownership of her entire assets as the reason.

In her initial statement addressing the widely covered news in the media, İpek Kıraç underlined that the disownment decision has not yet been finalized, and the legal proceedings were ongoing. She further asserted that her father was, in reality, litigating her "mother's last wishes."

"The family that created me as ‘İpek,’ raised me and invested their efforts in my upbringing is the one that truly defines my existence. Nonetheless, my father's recurrent references to my 'adoptive' status throughout this process have been the most disheartening aspect of it all. My mother is Suna Kıraç, and my father is İnan Kıraç," İpek Kıraç stated.

"My utmost aspiration is for my father to be reminded that we are indeed a family and that we ought to preserve this legacy together. I still hold hope that my father, who raised me with boundless affection, will act upon the same desire," she said.