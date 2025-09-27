Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

ISTANBUL

Turkish business representatives said Friday that strategic energy and trade agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's White House visit this week could propel bilateral trade with the U.S. toward the $100 billion target.

Şekib Avdagiç, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, told Anadolu Agency that Türkiye achieved a trade surplus with the U.S. in 65 categories last year, with the business community focused on sustaining this through higher exports.

“We believe that the meeting between President Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump will accelerate Türkiye–U.S. relations,” he said.

Avdagiç emphasized that the Turkish private sector's efforts will shape how much of the $100 billion goal consists of exports.

He described the energy and defense deals discussed as evidence of “Türkiye’s strategic power and capacity in the global arena.”

“We believe trade between the two countries will reach the $100 billion target with a win-win approach and mutually privileged tariffs,” Avdagiç added.

“The meeting will have positive results.”Mustafa Gültepe, chair of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), noted to Anadolu Agency that the U.S. ranks as Türkiye’s second-largest export market after Germany.

He reported that bilateral trade hit around $43 billion last year, with $21.7 billion in exports and $21.5 billion in imports.

“Despite the geographical distance, the U.S. market has great potential for us, especially in chemicals, automotive, ready-to-wear fashion, carpets and electronics,” Gültepe said.

“I see this meeting between Erdoğan and Trump at the White House as a key step towards making this goal come true—I also attach significant importance to Trump’s praise for Türkiye’s production prowess and the quality of our products; however, I believe we can reach the $100 billion goal much faster if a free trade agreement is signed between the two countries,” he added.

Orhan Aydın, chair of the Anatolian Lions Businesspeople Association (ASKON), described the summit to Anadolu Agency as “befitting Türkiye’s reputation.”

Aydın said his organization looks forward to outcomes signaling normalized ties, which could restore investor confidence and attract foreign capital.

He anticipated gains in trade expansion, technology transfers, energy enhancements, investor sentiment and beyond.

“The easing relations between the U.S. and Türkiye could reduce the latter’s credit default swap (CDS), which would lower external borrowing costs, thereby bringing relief in budget balance and interest rate policies,” Aydın explained.

“The economic implications of this new process will ultimately influence political outcomes—at this point, it is in Türkiye’s best interest to continue this balanced policy and maintain fair and reliable policies,” he added.

Hakan Çınar, head of the Foreign Trade Leaders Association (DİŞYÖNDER), told Anadolu Agency the Erdoğan-Trump talks mark “a turning point, not only for Türkiye and the U.S. but also in terms of the Middle East, the Palestinian issue, and global balances.”

“I believe the talks, which primarily addressed strategic cooperation and security policies, will shed some light on key developments in strengthening relations—the increase in the bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion shows that the current volume will increase mutually in the coming period, which is a promising development for our business community,” he said.

“We will wait and follow the steps taken following these talks—the U.S. market has always been a significant and strategic market for our exporters, so I think every step taken in this direction will benefit the Turkish economy,” Çınar added.