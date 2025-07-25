Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

ISTANBUL
Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Leading figures from Türkiye’s business world have welcomed the Central Bank’s decision to slash the policy rate, viewing it as a step toward easing financial burdens and revitalizing economic activity.

The bank on July 24 delivered a more-than-expected 300 basis points cut, lowering the one-week repo auction rate from 43 percent.

İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) President Şekib Avdagiç said the decision aligns with business expectations and will help open credit channels, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He emphasized that lower financing costs are essential for producers and exporters to remain competitive.

Mustafa Gültepe, president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), called the cut “positive but insufficient,” urging deeper and faster reductions to support investment and production. He stressed the need for accessible, long-term financing to sustain industrial momentum.

DEİK President Nail Olpak described the move as “a confidence booster.” While acknowledging that interest rates are still high, he noted that the downward trend could positively influence market expectations. He also emphasized the importance of aligning market rates with the Central Bank’s decisions.

Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) Chairman Gürsel Baran said the cut would improve the climate for trade, investment, and production. He called for additional measures to enhance financing access for SMEs and highlighted the importance of maintaining progress in the fight against inflation.

Economists suggested that future rate cuts will likely depend on incoming data and inflation trends.

Haluk Bürümcekçi, a financial analyst at AA Finans, projected that the policy rate could fall to 36 percent by year-end. He interpreted the Central Bank’s messaging as signaling a meeting-by-meeting approach to future decisions.

Batuhan Özşahin, General Manager of Ata Portfolio, expects further rate reductions in September and December.

Marek Drimal, strategist at Societe Generale for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, suggested that future cuts may come faster than previously expected.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July
Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership

Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership
Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft

Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft
IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche
Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce

Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce
Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿