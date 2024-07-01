Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers

Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers

TOKYO
Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers

A key survey of Japan's largest manufacturers showed on Monday that business confidence rose for the first time in two quarters, while revised data showed the economy contracted further.

The Bank of Japan's closely monitored Tankan survey comes ahead of a policy meeting for the central bank later this month with speculation growing it will announce another interest rate hike.

The poll reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those not, with a positive figure meaning more businesses feel optimistic.

In June, the reading stood at plus 13, beating expectation of plus 11. It followed previous readings of plus 11 in March and plus 13 in December.

Separately on Monday, government data showed gross domestic product shrank 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2024, compared with the previous estimate of a 0.5 percent contraction.

Weaker public sector and private residential investments were behind the downwards revision, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry data.

Japan narrowly avoided a technical recession in the second half of 2023.

The bank in March hiked borrowing costs for the first time since 2007, shifting away from its long-running campaign of negative rates put in place to boost the world's fourth-largest economy.

Yesterday's Tankan survey showed that among non-manufacturers, confidence fell to plus 33 from 34, in line with expectations, marking the first decline in the past 16 quarters.

Manufacturing,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  2. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  3. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  4. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

  5. Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

    Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Recommended
IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth
Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units
Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Argentine government closes state news agency Telam

Argentine government closes state news agency Telam
EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report

EU needs to double investment to meet climate goals: Report
Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown

Samsung union says will strike after talks breakdown
Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency

Investors weighing on another Donald Trump presidency
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿