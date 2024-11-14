Bus maker Karsan eyes large share in UK market: Executive

Bus maker Karsan eyes large share in UK market: Executive

BIRMINGHAM
Bus maker Karsan eyes large share in UK market: Executive

Renowned Turkish bus manufacturer Karsan has presented its right-hand drive fully electric e-JEST minibus at the Euro Bus Expo in Birmingham, U.K.

The company is aiming to capture a strong share of the U.K.'s market, Karsan’s Deputy General Manager of Commercial Affairs, Deniz Çetin, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Çetin said right-hand drive markets have long been a focus of the company's global expansion strategy.

Karsan has already entered the Japanese market with the right-hand drive e-JEST and is now turning its attention to the U.K.

“What makes the U.K. special is that it is a great showcase for all right-hand drive markets. There are many opportunities here. This is a market that competitors have difficulty entering,” he said.

The U.K. also offers a gateway to other right-hand drive markets, including Ireland, Malta and Singapore, according to Çetin.

“We think that we will gain a market share that will create added value for us in the U.K. and that we will see the commercial benefits of this. Therefore, this stands out as one of our priority development areas,” he said.

"Our goal in our markets is to reach a 25-30 percent share with this product. This probably means that the number of e-JESTs here will exceed 100. This is a very serious market share, and of course it takes some time to reach it, but we have the patience for it,” he said.

Karsan plans to deliver 10 e-JEST minibuses to the U.K. in the initial phase, with the first two expected to arrive in February 2025, he said.

The e-JEST, a compact 6-meter electric minibus, offers a range of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) powered by BMW's 135 kW electric motor and an 88-kWh battery.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  2. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  3. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

  4. Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

    Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

  5. Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

    Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
Recommended
Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report
Şimşek vows to continue implementing economic program

Şimşek vows to continue implementing economic program
Türkiye, UK hold new round of tourism cooperation meeting

Türkiye, UK hold new round of tourism cooperation meeting

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes
TikTok makes AI driven ad tool available globally

TikTok makes AI driven ad tool available globally
Japanese growth slows as new PM readies stimulus

Japanese growth slows as new PM readies stimulus
Ankara endorses declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050

Ankara endorses declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿