Bus maker Karsan eyes large share in UK market: Executive

BIRMINGHAM

Renowned Turkish bus manufacturer Karsan has presented its right-hand drive fully electric e-JEST minibus at the Euro Bus Expo in Birmingham, U.K.

The company is aiming to capture a strong share of the U.K.'s market, Karsan’s Deputy General Manager of Commercial Affairs, Deniz Çetin, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Çetin said right-hand drive markets have long been a focus of the company's global expansion strategy.

Karsan has already entered the Japanese market with the right-hand drive e-JEST and is now turning its attention to the U.K.

“What makes the U.K. special is that it is a great showcase for all right-hand drive markets. There are many opportunities here. This is a market that competitors have difficulty entering,” he said.

The U.K. also offers a gateway to other right-hand drive markets, including Ireland, Malta and Singapore, according to Çetin.

“We think that we will gain a market share that will create added value for us in the U.K. and that we will see the commercial benefits of this. Therefore, this stands out as one of our priority development areas,” he said.

"Our goal in our markets is to reach a 25-30 percent share with this product. This probably means that the number of e-JESTs here will exceed 100. This is a very serious market share, and of course it takes some time to reach it, but we have the patience for it,” he said.

Karsan plans to deliver 10 e-JEST minibuses to the U.K. in the initial phase, with the first two expected to arrive in February 2025, he said.

The e-JEST, a compact 6-meter electric minibus, offers a range of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) powered by BMW's 135 kW electric motor and an 88-kWh battery.