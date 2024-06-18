Bursa students develop filter to clean Nilüfer Stream

BURSA

The long-standing pollution of Nilüfer Stream, a crucial water source for the agricultural plain in Bursa, is set to be addressed with an innovative filter developed by local university students.

The project, spearheaded by Dilara Doğancı, Deren Öner and Tuğçe Selvi from Bursa Technical University's Chemical Engineering Department, aims to tackle pollution using biodegradable materials.

Their work, supervised by academic Derya Ünlü, involves treating textile wastewater with filters made from tang, algae and sugar beet pulp.

Supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the initiative seeks to mitigate the environmental impact of textile wastewater on Nilüfer Stream.

The team recently conducted a successful trial with a local textile company, where the filter turned blue-colored wastewater clear.

The initiative is not only about removing dyes from the water but is also expected to eliminate a wide range of harmful substances, Ünlü said.

"Our materials are quite natural... sourced from waste. Therefore, they are low-cost, environmentally friendly and easily accessible," she said.