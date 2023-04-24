Bursa sits on 11 active fault lines, not 6: Report

Bursa sits on 11 active fault lines, not 6: Report

BURSA
Bursa sits on 11 active fault lines, not 6: Report

The northwestern province of Bursa, likely to be severely affected by a much-anticipated Marmara quake, sits on 11 active fault lines, not six, the number set by the previous studies, a report by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has said.

The provincial directorate of AFAD prepared a detailed report for a possible large-scale quake that may cause severe destruction in Bursa.

The report, in which different scenarios were implemented and finalized, included some details from exercises to post-earthquake gathering places, container cities to be created and losses and destruction to be experienced.

As the number of active fault lines is constantly changing in the regions where small-scale tremors frequently occur, a similar change was also observed in Bursa.

The report stressed that Bursa currently sits on 11 active fault lines and not six, determined in previous studies.

According to the report, nearly 200,000 out of 650,000 buildings in the city are not earthquake resistant.

Home to approximately 3.2 million people, Bursa is an important center for the country’s industrial production. It also hosts some 800 emergency assembly areas.

While shedding light on the previous quakes in the region, the report said the 1999 Kocaeli earthquake claimed the lives of 286 people in the city, while the number of tsunamis reported in the Marmara Sea in the last 2,000 years is 30.

ARTS & LIFE World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets
LATEST NEWS

  1. World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

    World’s ‘oldest’ tree able to reveal planet’s secrets

  2. Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

    Norway’s black metal earns a place in halls of culture

  3. Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

    Emperor Septimius waiting for his missing head

  4. Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

    Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

  5. Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister

    Rent hike cap to be extended: Minister
Recommended
Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holiday

Traffic deadlock as millions return from Eid holiday
Nearly 2.5 mln unable to receive education in quake-hit region

Nearly 2.5 mln unable to receive education in quake-hit region
Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors

Restored sections of Topkapı Palace open to visitors
Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country

Heavy downpours expected in western parts of country
$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.