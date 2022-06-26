Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

  • June 26 2022 07:00:00

Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

BURSA – İhlas News Agency
Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

The northeastern Turkish province of Bursa, already a popular destination for Arab tourists, aims higher following Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement that the travel ban on Turkey due to the coronavirus had been lifted.

Tradesmen in various sectors hope that the Saudi Arabian visitors, who will start arriving in July to join the thousands of tourists from Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai already visiting the city, will reinvigorate the local economy.

“Following the lifting of the travel ban, reservations have started, and occupancy rates are currently quite high. We expect 2022 to be a productive season for tourism. We are taking concrete steps in this regard,” said Murat Saraçoğlu, a senior official in the Association of Turkey Travel Agents (TÜRSAB).

He added that Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that send the most tourists due to its position as the country with the largest population in the Middle East.

Emphasizing that tourists do not find it attractive to see the same mountain or waterfall again and to travel the same route, Saraçoğlu said, “We, as tourism professionals, have determined new routes together with public organizations. We also provide travel agencies with information about these routes.

As of this period, we started to promote the rafting in Orhaneli district. We also organize tours in the floodplain forests.”

“In addition to shopping for dresses, shoes and gold, the Arab tourists also want to taste the flavors of Bursa. As the Turkish Lira weakens against foreign currency, Turkey started to be preferred more,” Saraçoğlu said, adding that every tourist adds great value to the economy.

Wealthy Arab tourists generally prefer the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, while those who come as a family prefer Bursa, Yalova and the Black Sea region, Saraçoğlu said.

“Many of the tourists rent or buy houses,” he said. “However, for us tourism professionals, it is better for visitors to stay in hotels.”

Bursa , Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE TikTok releases first album of viral hits

TikTok releases first album of viral hits
MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

    Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

  3. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  4. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  5. President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

    President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid
Recommended
Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years
Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage
Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.