Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City despite protests

Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City despite protests

MEXICO CITY
Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City despite protests

Cheering spectators filled Mexico City's massive bullfighting arena on Sunday, taking in the capital's first bloody show since the Supreme Court last month overturned an earlier suspension, as protesters outside the stadium demanded a permanent ban.

Inscribed in the dirt of Mexico's Monumental Plaza de Toros - the largest bullfighting stadium in the world, with seating for over 41,000 - was the phrase: "Freedom. Bulls, living culture."

Trampled by the charging bulls and side-stepping matadors, the message slowly faded through the evening.

Sunday's event, which featured famed Mexican bullfighter Joselito Adame, was the first since a judge in June 2022 ordered an indefinite suspension of the centuries-old practice in Mexico City, agreeing with animal rights activists who had filed suit.

The Supreme Court however revoked that decision last month, without a ruling on the merits. Anti-bullfighting groups are hoping for a final decision in their favor in the coming weeks.

"I'm very moved, it's something I've been waiting a long time for," spectator Alejandra Diaz, a 49-year-old educator, told AFP, stressing the "importance of bullfighting culture."

Police outside the stadium blocked protesters, some wearing bull masks and covered in blood-red paint, from entering.

Dozens of people had earlier gathered at the central Glorieta de Insurgentes roundabout before marching to the bullring under the banner "Torture is neither art nor culture."

"It's important to be here because they're going to resume their barbarity, their cruelty, their massacre. It must not happen, and we have to send them a pretty clear message," 62-year-old protester Gabriela Martinez told AFP, tears in her eyes.

"We are completely against the fact bullfights have returned, and that these events continue to be held where only pleasure is sought through the torture of an animal," Jeronimo Sanchez, director of the NGO Animal Heroes said.

After the high court's decision, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador raised the possibility of a referendum on the future of bullfighting in Mexico City.

Four of Mexico's 32 states have already banned the practice, which according to its supporters generated millions in revenues and employed around 80,000 people in 2018.

ban ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

    AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

  2. Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

    Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

  3. US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

    US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

  4. Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

    Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

  5. FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

    FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war
Recommended
Fire in Argentina UNESCO park caused by arson

Fire in Argentina UNESCO park caused by arson
Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa

Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa
Century-old flute returns home

Century-old flute returns home
Tattoo artist didnt violate copyright of Miles Davis portrait

Tattoo artist didn't violate copyright of Miles Davis portrait
Egypt pyramid renovation sparks debate

Egypt pyramid renovation sparks debate
Sofía Vergara says her acting jobs are ‘limited’ because of her accent

Sofía Vergara says her acting jobs are ‘limited’ because of her accent
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

The Central Bank has changed reserve requirement ratios in a move that aims to encourage shift to Turkish Lira deposits.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿