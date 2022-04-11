Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended

SOFIA
Two Bulgarian policemen have been suspended from duty following a Turkish lorry driver’s complaint that one of them slapped him as he refused to bribe them.

Muhsin Kazan, 52, was driving his lorry back to Turkey from Germany last week when two Bulgarian policemen stopped him near the country’s capital Sofia for “improper passing.”

After a short conversation, a policeman sitting in the front passenger seat opened the door and slapped the driver. This incident was recorded on a camera attached to the front window of the lorry.

Kazan applied to the Turkish Embassy in Sofia with the footage, alleging that the Bulgarian policeman hit him as he refused to pay a bribe.

The footage broadcasting on Turkish televisions and social media platforms set the country abuzz.

The embassy delivered the footage to the prosecutor’s office in Sofia, asking authorities to “do what is needed.”

The prosecutor’s office opened an investigation, and the two policemen were suspended from their duty immediately.

“The Bulgarian officials reached me by phone and invited me to Sofia to testify. I have a trip to Germany next week and will stop in Sofia,” Kazan said.

“I told them that I am afraid to enter Bulgaria. They told me not to worry and gave me a number. After I cross the border, I will call them, and they will escort me to the police station,” he added.

Stating that the incident was the first in his 28-year-long driving career, he said he would hire a lawyer in Bulgaria and ask for compensation from the two policemen following the investigation.

