Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

SOFIA
Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.

Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year deal that grants the Balkan neighbor access to Türkiye’s terminals for liquefied natural gas.

According to Bulgaria’s Energy Minister, Rosen Hristov, the agreement solves the problem of Bulgaria's lack of sufficient infrastructure for unloading liquefied natural gas.

Bulgaria, which ahead of Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine was almost fully dependent on Russian gas, is looking for alternative gas supplies at reasonable prices after Russia cut off deliveries in April over Sofia’s refusal to pay in rubles, the Russian currency.

Under the current deal, the liquefied natural gas that Bulgaria will buy on international markets will be unloaded and processed in Turkish LNG terminals and then transferred via the Botas gas network to Bulgaria.

The deal foresees up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas being transferred annually to Bulgaria from Türkiye.

Bulgaria has already signed a long-term contract with Azerbaijan for nearly 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas which it receives via Türkiye’s gas network.

The rest of Bulgaria’s needs, which are slightly more than 3 billion cubic meters per year, is covered through LNG imports from Greece.

Turkey,

WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

    Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

  2. Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

    Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

  3. Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

    Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

  4. Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

    Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

  5. South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon

    South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon
Recommended
Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023
Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year

Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year
Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group

Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group
Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year

Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year
Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023

Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023
Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year

Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year
WORLD Beijing threatens response to unacceptable virus measures

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

The statement from the agency comes as Sweden, which has taken over EU’s rotating presidency, has called a meeting of the EU’s crisis management mechanism for Wednesday to try to agree on a common European line.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.