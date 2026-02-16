Budget records 215 billion Turkish Liras deficit in January

ANKARA

Türkiye’s central government budget registered a deficit of 214.5 billion Turkish Liras in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Feb. 16.

The shortfall compares with a deficit of 139.3 billion liras in the same month of 2025.

Government expenditures rose sharply, climbing 54.9 percent year-on-year to 1.64 trillion liras. Non-interest spending increased 32 percent to 1.2 trillion liras, while interest payments surged to 456.4 billion liras, marking a 180 percent rise from January 2025.

Revenues also expanded, posting a 55 percent annual increase to reach 1.42 trillion liras. Tax revenues grew 49 percent year-on-year, totaling 1.81 trillion liras.

As a result, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 241.9 billion liras in January, a remarkable 918 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to ministry data.

For 2026, the government has set a budget deficit target of 2.71 trillion liras and a primary surplus target of 28.96 billion liras.