Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year

Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year

ANKARA
Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year

The central government budget produced a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($59.1 billion) last year, up from 1.38 trillion liras of deficit in 2023, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

Initially, the government had projected a deficit of 2.65 trillion liras for 2024.

Revenues increased by 66.5 percent last year from 2023 to 8.67 trillion liras with tax collection rising more than 62 percent to 7.3 trillion liras.

Expenditures amounted to 10.8 trillion liras, up 63.6 percent, data from the ministry showed on Jan. 15.

Interest expenditures surged 88.3 percent to 1.27 trillion liras, while non-interest expenditures increased by 61 percent to 9.5 trillion liras.

Consequently, the budget ran a primary deficit of 836 billion liras last year, down 18.4 percent compared to 2023.

In December alone, the budget deficit widened 2.2 percent year-on-year to 829.2 billion liras.

Last month, revenues increased 60.4 percent to 708 billion liras, while expenditures rose by 22.3 percent to 1.7 trillion liras.

The primary deficit was 754 billion liras in December, down from the deficit of 806 billion in the same month of the previous year.

Türkiye, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London
World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025

World Bank to finance extra $1 bln to Türkiye’s earthquake zone in 2025
Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads

Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads
Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm

Turkish gaming company gets $10 mln investment from Swedish firm
Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor

Inflation outlook improving, says Central Bank governor
Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Antalya pins its hopes on end to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿