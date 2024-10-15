Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

ISTANBUL
Budget deficit narrows in September, shows data

The central government budget ran a deficit of 100.5 billion Turkish Liras of deficit in September, down from a gap of 129.6 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Finance Ministry has shown.

Revenues grew 89 percent year-on-year to 831 billion liras last month, while expenditures rose by 63.4 percent to 932 billion liras.

Tax collection increased 89.6 percent from September last year with value-added tax and special consumption tax revenues rising 62 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Interest expenditures were up 110 percent to 149 billion liras, while non-interest expenditures amounted to 783 billion liras, pointing to a 57 percent annual increase.

Consequently, the central government budget posted a primary surplus of 48.2 billion liras in September against a primary deficit of 58.5 billion liras in the same month of last year.

In the first nine months of 2024, the budget produced a 1.1 trillion deficit, widening by 109.5 percent compared with the same period of 2023.

Revenues increased by 77 percent year-on-year with tax revenues rising more than 72 percent.

Expenditures were up 81 percent in January-September, the ministry said.

The primary deficit widened 287 percent year-on-year to 161.3 billion liras in the first nine months of 2024.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes
India-Canada row overshadows growing trade ties

India-Canada row overshadows growing trade ties
Hong Kong to eliminate shoebox flats

Hong Kong to eliminate 'shoebox' flats
World Bank unlocks $30 bln by tweaking balance sheet

World Bank unlocks $30 bln by tweaking balance sheet
US holiday spending to approach $1 trillion

US holiday spending to approach $1 trillion
Railway project over Bosphorus ‘attracts lenders’

Railway project over Bosphorus ‘attracts lenders’
Consumer spending cooling off, hitting retailers hard

Consumer spending cooling off, hitting retailers hard
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿