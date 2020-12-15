Budget balance posts $19 bln deficit in Jan-Nov

  • December 15 2020 13:09:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish central government posted a budget deficit of 132.5 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) in January-November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Dec. 15.

The data showed that reading widened 42.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

The country’s budget revenues rose 16.1 percent year-on-year, reaching 932 billion Turkish liras ($134.2 billion) in the first 11 months of 2020.

Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s budget expenditures hit 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ($230.6 billion) from January to November, up 18.8 percent on an annual basis.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a deficit of 3 billion Turkish liras ($43 million).

Tax revenues amounted to 754.6 billion Turkish liras ($108.7 billion), while interest payments were 129 billion Turkish liras ($18.5 billion) in the same period.

Monthly figures

In November, the budget balance registered a surplus of 13.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion).

Turkey’s budget revenues totaled 109.7 billion Turkish liras ($13.7 billion) last month, up 31.8 percent from November 2019.

Budget expenditures in the month totaled 96.3 billion Turkish liras ($12 billion), up 27.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance saw a surplus of 23 billion Turkish liras ($2.9 billion) last month.

The average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate in November was 7.9915 while one dollar traded around 6.9491 Turkish liras on average in January-November 2020.


WORLD Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules propose mammoth fines, bans for tech giants

Draft EU rules to be unveiled on Dec. 15 would see tech giants face huge fines or banned from the market for breaches, sources said, posing a major challenge to the likes of Google and Facebook.
The Turkish central government posted a budget deficit of 132.5 billion Turkish liras ($19 billion) in January-November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Dec. 15.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.