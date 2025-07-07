Bronze woman statue resurfaced from sea debuts in Marmaris Museum

MUĞLA

A 2,200-year-old bronze statue of a woman, accidentally discovered by fishermen off the coast of Marmaris in the southwestern province of Muğla five years ago, has been unveiled to the public for the first time.

The statue, which dates back to the 2nd century B.C.E and is believed to be from the Roman era despite featuring Hellenistic stylistic elements, was found on Nov. 17, 2020, by fishermen aboard the trawler “Azimler” in Hisarönü Bay.

Cast in bronze and hollow on the inside, the sculpture, depicted wearing a chiton and himation — garments typical of the Hellenistic and Roman eras — was missing its head and arms when it became entangled in the fishing nets.

Following the discovery, the crew promptly notified the Southern Aegean Coast Guard Command, and the statue was transferred the same day to the Marmaris Museum.

After undergoing initial preservation procedures to remove salt and stabilize the artifact, it was sent to İzmir Regional Laboratory for Restoration and Conservation. Upon completion of conservation work, the statue was returned to the Marmaris Museum and prepared for public exhibition.

Now titled “The Woman from the Sea,” the bronze figure is the centerpiece of a new exhibition inaugurated as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s national project “102 Exhibitions in 102 Years: A Journey Through Anatolia’s Cultural Heritage in Light of the Republic.” Organized in honor of the 102nd anniversary of Türkiye’s founding, the exhibition brings together 95 artifacts, 93 of which are being displayed for the first time.

Fügen Karaman from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums highlighted the ministry’s aim to reconnect the public with Türkiye’s rich and layered cultural legacy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at Marmaris Castle Museum, Karaman said, “Our goal is to enable future generations, as future custodians of the republic, to recognize and embrace their roots and cultural inheritance. These exhibitions present traditional Anatolian values with a contemporary approach through rarely seen works.”

Marmaris Museum Director Şehime Atabey noted that the statue is housed in a newly renovated section of the museum, formerly used as the commander’s quarters within the historic castle.

“This new exhibition hall will further enhance the museum’s offerings,” Atabey said. “In 2024, the museum welcomed 155,831 visitors — up from 30,000 in previous years — and we’ve already reached 55,531 in the first half of 2025. We anticipate closing the year with nearly 180,000 visitors.