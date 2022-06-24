Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards

  • June 24 2022 07:00:00

Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards

NEW YORK 
Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards

“MJ,” the hit-filled Broadway musical about the King of Pop, got a huge bump at the box office after nabbing four Tony Awards and getting valuable exposure in front of millions during its electric telecast performance.

The Michael Jackson show may have lost the best new musical crown to “A Strange Loop,” but it won the best actor in a musical trophy for Myles Frost and pulled in $1,661,000 during the week after the Tonys. That’s the biggest box office jump last week on Broadway and a new high for the show.

“That’s one of the benefits of being able to be Tony nominated is that you have the opportunity to perform on the Tonys and to be able to put our show in front of so many people who are avid theater lovers,” said Lia Vollack, the lead producer.

“MJ” is set during Jackson’s 1992 “Dangerous” tour prep and melts back in time to explore his youth, with songs like “ABC,” “Black or White,” “Blame it on the Boogie,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Off the Wall” and “Thriller.” It also won Christopher Wheeldon the Tony for best choreography.

“MJ” plans a national tour kicking off in Chicago in July 2023, with a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, that September. Vollack spoke from London, leading to speculation a West End production might be mounted.

Because “MJ” is not a star vehicle, Vollack hopes to be able to replicate finding someone as talented as Frost to lead other companies. “I do think that there is amazing talent in the world, and we’re looking forward to finding people for years to come and in different companies hopefully to perform the role,” she said.

The Tony Awards reached 4.22 million viewers on June 12, a bounce-back for Broadway after last year’s show in September was seen by 2.75 million people. Many took to Twitter in amazement after seeing Frost moonwalk during his performance of “Smooth Criminal.”

Vollack was gracious in her Tony wins, saying “any show that managed to perform in this last season actually deserves a Tony.”

“I was so proud to be a part of this season and be a part of this community because this community is so resilient and dedicated and wanting to create,” said Vollack, whose other Broadway credits include “Shuffle Along,” “Tootsie” and the forthcoming “Almost Famous.”

 

 

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

  2. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

    NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

  5. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
Recommended
Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Israel uncovers a rare early mosque in Negev

Israel uncovers a rare early mosque in Negev
Child grave with bracelets and gifts found in ancient city

Child grave with bracelets and gifts found in ancient city
Oscar-winning deaf actor Marlee Matlin becomes Academy governor

Oscar-winning deaf actor Marlee Matlin becomes Academy governor
Iran movie feted by Cannes critics banned at home

Iran movie feted by Cannes critics banned at home
Gate of Hell opens to visitors

Gate of Hell opens to visitors
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY UK hit by second rail strike

UK hit by second rail strike

Travel on Britain’s railway system ground to a halt again yesterday, as the second of three days of widespread strike action this week billed as the biggest in decades got underway.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.