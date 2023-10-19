British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

ANKARA

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will pay a visit to Türkiye as part of his three-country regional tour, during which he will try to help prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading across the region.

A written statement from his office informed that Cleverly will visit and meet leaders in Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar over the next three days.

“He will push for agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, the release of British hostages and foreign nationals, and securing safe passage for British nationals to leave Gaza,” the statement read.

“The trip has been planned to countries which are vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza, with all three vital interlocutors in the Middle East. The Foreign Secretary will discuss the urgent need for the Rafah crossing to open so that lifesaving aid can reach those who need it and for Hamas to release the hostages,” it added.

In Türkiye, Cleverly is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has been pursuing active diplomacy since the beginning of the conflict in the region.

“It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict. I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages,” Cleverly said.