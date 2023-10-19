British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

ANKARA
British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will pay a visit to Türkiye as part of his three-country regional tour, during which he will try to help prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading across the region.

A written statement from his office informed that Cleverly will visit and meet leaders in Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar over the next three days.

“He will push for agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, the release of British hostages and foreign nationals, and securing safe passage for British nationals to leave Gaza,” the statement read.

“The trip has been planned to countries which are vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza, with all three vital interlocutors in the Middle East. The Foreign Secretary will discuss the urgent need for the Rafah crossing to open so that lifesaving aid can reach those who need it and for Hamas to release the hostages,” it added.

In Türkiye, Cleverly is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has been pursuing active diplomacy since the beginning of the conflict in the region.

“It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict. I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages,” Cleverly said.

Mideast,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast
LATEST NEWS

  1. British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

    British top diplomat due in Türkiye to seek peace in Mideast

  2. Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

    Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

  3. Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

    Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

  4. Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

    Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

  5. Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return

    Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return
Recommended
Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov

Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 
Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict
Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N Syria: Fidan

Türkiye to continue to hit YPG infrastructure in N Syria: Fidan
Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry
Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace

Türkiye proposes new formula for Mid-East peace
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
WORLD Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

ECONOMY Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britains Shell

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain's Shell

Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate's state-owned energy company announced yesterday.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.