British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

LONDON
British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

Supermodel Naomi Campbell and rocker Mick Jagger were among the attendees at the British Museum's inaugural fundraising ball on Saturday, a glitzy event touted by some observers as London's answer to New York's Met Gala.

The museum, which boasts one of the largest permanent collections on the planet, said the ball would aim to "celebrate London's status as one of the world's leading cultural capitals" and become a new fixture of its social calendar.

The theme, less ambitious than the Met's elaborate fashion cues, was "pink," inspired by the "colors and light of India" as the museum's exhibition on "Ancient India: living traditions" draws to a close.

Singer Janet Jackson, artist Tracey Emin and actors James Norton and Kristin Scott Thomas attended the event, as did London mayor Sadiq Khan and former U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of British luxury sector body Walpole and on the ball's organising committee, said London's social calendar had "always lacked a big crescendo moment... until now".

Describing the ball as "Met Gala ambition with UK uniqueness", Brocklebank said on social media that the event was "set to become London's centrepiece".

Highlighting the involvement of prominent writers, artists and architects, British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan had insisted the ball would stand apart from New York's Met Gala.

The London event would be "a celebration not only of this extraordinary institution and our shared humanity, but of our city and country", he said.

The ball was far cheaper than the Met Gala. Tickets to the fundraiser were sold privately to around 800 people, costing 2,000 pounds ($2,685) per head, compared to the whopping $75,000 price tag for a Met Gala pass.

The event was chaired by arts patron Isha Ambani, daughter of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani and a director on the board of his oil-to-technology conglomerate Reliance.

The ball's committee featured British veteran of the catwalk Campbell, Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada, Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

The museum said the ball, which coincided with the London Film Festival and Frieze Art Fair, would help raise "vital funds" for its international partnerships, including plans to host the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry next year, on loan from France.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence

    US envoys meet Netanyahu after Gaza violence

  3. Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

  4. Tensions flare at second hearing in İmamoğlu’s diploma case

    Tensions flare at second hearing in İmamoğlu’s diploma case

  5. Ankara welcomes Turkish Cypriot election results as reactions divided

    Ankara welcomes Turkish Cypriot election results as reactions divided
Recommended
St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Protective shelter completed over House of the Muses

Protective shelter completed over House of the Muses
Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman

Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman
Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past
Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine

Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine
Artweeks Istanbul opens to art enthusiasts

Artweeks Istanbul opens to art enthusiasts
WORLD Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump says will meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 20 that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."
ECONOMY Türkiye spent 651.8 bln liras on R&D in 2004: Survey

Türkiye spent 651.8 bln liras on R&D in 2004: Survey

Türkiye spent 651.8 billion Turkish Liras ($15.5 billion) on research and development (R&D) last year, with an increase of 274.3 billion liras compared to the previous year, official data made public on Oct. 20 showed.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿