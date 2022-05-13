British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

BAGHDAD
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

A British national accused by Iraq of collecting small archaeological fragments will be tried next week on charges potentially punishable by death, his Baghdad lawyer said on May 11.

Retired geologist Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested in March at the Baghdad airport after Iraqi customs officials found him in possession of pottery fragments taken from an ancient site in southern Iraq. A German citizen accompanying him was also charged, but details of his case have not been made public.

Fitton will stand trial before Iraq’s Felony Court on May 15, his lawyer, Thair Soud, told The Associated Press.

The charges against him are based on Iraq’s opaque antiquities laws and are punishable by death. However, Fitton’s legal team and a British official following the case have said they believe this outcome will be unlikely.

During the trial, Soud will have to prove to a panel of judges that Fitton did not harbor any criminal intent when he picked up shards of pottery found strewn across the desert landscape during a tourism expedition to Eridu, an ancient Mesopotamian site in what is now Dhi Qar province. In total, 12 fragments of pottery and other shards were found in Fitton’s possession by Iraqi authorities.

Soud had drafted a proposal under Iraqi law to have the case closed before a trial takes place on the grounds that it could harm Iraq’s national interests. Tourism is a nascent industry in the country, but the government introduced visas on arrival last year to encourage international visitors to come and tour its many archeological sites.

Fitton’s family has petitioned the British Foreign Office to assist Soud in submitting his proposal to Iraq’s public prosecutor, garnering over 100,000 signatures. Fitton missed his daughter Leila Fitton’s wedding in Malaysia, which took place last Sunday. She said she was “heartbroken” by his absence.

Concerns grew shortly after Fitton’s arrest when Shiite militia groups published posts on social media that included his passport details and accused the British government of attempting to intervene with Iraqi judicial procedures.

ancient artifacts, theft,

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Cannes luxury back after pandemic pause

Cannes luxury back after pandemic pause
Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
Wenders making a film about public restrooms in Japan

Wenders making a film about public restrooms in Japan
Egypt’s ancient ‘zar’ ritual puts exorcism on stage

Egypt’s ancient ‘zar’ ritual puts exorcism on stage
Famous residences of Hermolaos in Tripolis

Famous residences of Hermolaos in Tripolis
Pussy Riot member escaped Russia as a food courier

Pussy Riot member escaped Russia as a food courier
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.