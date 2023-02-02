British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Birmingham-based British indie rock band Editors will take the stage in Istanbul on Feb. 5.

The band, which has been actively producing in the music market with the names of Pilot, The Pride and Snowfield since 2002, and eventually gained a wide audience worldwide under the name Editors, consists of Tom Smith, Russell Leetch, Ed Lay, Justin Lockey, Elliott Williams and Benjamin John Power.

When they emerged in the early 2000s, university friends from Birmingham, they were swept into a wave of indie groups with whom they had little in common beyond playing guitars. After their 2005 Mercury Prize-shortlisted debut “The Back Room” and 2007 #1 follow-up “An End Has a Start,” they switched up their sound for synths.

Editors, which released its newest single “Karma Climb” in 2022, entered the U.K. top 10 list with its six albums. The band’s most recent tour marked its biggest concert ever at the OVO Arena, Wembley, in 2020.

The group, which has also achieved many successes outside the U.K., has often performed at full capacity concerts in Europe and beyond.

The concert will take place at the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage.