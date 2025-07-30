British comedian released after alleged shoplifting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

British comedian Cerys Nelmes has been released under judicial control after being detained in Istanbul’s Şişli district on suspicion of shoplifting.

The incident occurred on July 22 at a shopping mall, where Nelmes was seen browsing in a chain clothing store before allegedly leaving without paying for selected items.

Store alarms were triggered as she exited, prompting an employee to intervene. Nelmes then reportedly handed over clothing worth around 6,000 Turkish Liras ($150) from her bag.

Police were called to the scene following a complaint from the store management, and she was taken into custody.

After processing at the police station, she was referred to the courthouse, where a magistrate judge ordered her release under judicial supervision.

Security footage has shown the moment the comedian was stopped at the store’s exit.

Nelmes, a well-known standup comedian, is recognized in the UK comedy circuit for her warm stage presence.