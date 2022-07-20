Brit tycoon’s yacht anchors in Akyaka

MUĞLA

The $150 million superyacht Aviva, belonging to Joe Lewis, the British owner of the Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, has anchored in the famous Akyaka neighborhood in the Gökova Gulf.

The 98-meter-long yacht came to the southwestern province of Muğla’s tourism hub after a short visit to another tourism destination of Muğla, Bodrum.

İhlas News Agency reported that Lewis was not on the yacht.

The motor yacht is the fourth yacht named “Aviva” built for foreign exchange trader Lewis and replaces the 68-meter-long Aviva III.

Launched in 2017, Aviva acts as Lewis’ floating home and office.

The yacht accommodates up to 12 guests in six cabins and houses room for up to 35 crew members.

According to Forbes magazine, the net worth of the 85-year-old Lewis is $5.2 billion.